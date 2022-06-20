TransGlobe Updates Cardium Drilling Program

During the quarter to date, two 100 per cent working interest two-mile Harmattan horizontal Cardium reservoir wells were drilled in the South Harmattan area, completing TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s four well winter drill campaign.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more