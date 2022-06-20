Imperial Helium Executive Steps Down From Board Of Directors

Imperial Helium Corp. announced that David Johnson has stepped down from the company’s board of directors effective immediately, but will continue to serve as Imperial’s president and CEO until closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement with Royal Helium Ltd.

