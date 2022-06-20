Cathedral Energy Services Acquires Lexa Drilling Technologies

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. announced the acquisition of 90.98 per cent of LEXA Drilling Technologies Inc., a Calgary-based, downhole technology company for equity consideration in Cathedral.

