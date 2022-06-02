Federal Government Inks MOU With India On Environmental Protection

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Bhupender Yadav, India's minister of environment, forest and climate change, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to increase bilateral co-operation on climate action, environmental protection and conservation.

