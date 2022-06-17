Obsidian Focuses On Asset Retirements

From 2019 to 2022, Obsidian Energy Ltd. has properly abandoned 1,033 wells, discontinued and abandoned 2,650 kilometres of pipelines, abandoned 60 facilities and received 287 reclamation certificates, said Cliff Swadling, vice-president of operations.

