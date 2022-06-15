Oilsands Groups Consolidate; To Form Pathways Alliance

Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) and the Oil Sands Community Alliance (OSCA) are combining to form the new Pathways Alliance.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more