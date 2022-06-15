Kiwetinohk Adds Solar Project To Green Energy Portfolio

In May, Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. closed the acquisition of an early-stage solar development project (Solar 3 or Phoenix) in Central Alberta with a 150 MW first phase plus an optional 150 MW expansion.

