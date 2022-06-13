Imperial Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Imperial Oil Limited announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid, pursuant to which Imperial offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares.

