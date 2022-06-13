First Helium Receives $1.2 Million For April Oil Production Deliveries

First Helium Inc. has received $1.2 million for light oil volumes that the company delivered for sale during the month of April.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more