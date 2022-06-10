Global Energy Show: Pathways Initiative Adds To Long-Term Viability Of Oilsands Operations, Conference Hears

Alberta’s oilsands operators are in it for the long haul, and the current Pathways initiative to manage greenhouse gas emissions from operations will add to the durability of the sector and ensure it remains viable as the world aims towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050, leaders from three large operators told an audience at the Global Energy Show this week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more