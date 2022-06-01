NGIF Industry Grants Announces Apex Utilities As A Participating Member

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, announced Apex Utilities Inc. as a participating member to advance cleantech development and support innovation for the natural gas industry.

