Edmonton-Based Equipment Manufacturer Develops New Heating Technology That Drastically Reduces GHG Emissions

After winning three Innovation Awards in 2021 for its leadership in Clean Technology & Smart Connected Equipment, Edmonton-based Thermal Intelligence is excited to announce a new milestone for its BASECAMP product.

BASECAMP combines heat, power, and lights into one smart, connected piece of equipment allowing the waste heat from traditional light towers and generators to be preserved and optimized. The BASECAMP is essentially a mobile Combined Heat & Power system (CHP), providing all the efficiencies typical of a large, permanent CHP system on a much smaller and mobile scale. The product is ideal for oilfield or construction deployments.

Thermal Intelligence recently concluded a 14-month, rigorous vetting process, and public review, allowing BASECAMP to become the first-ever piece of construction equipment to achieve the prestigious Green Seal Certification of Environmental Innovation. “The Green Seal certification is a universal symbol that a product meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership,” says Brian Tiedemann, the company’s CEO and Co-Founder.

As the cost of diesel fuel continues to soar and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards increase, finding ways to reduce fuel use and costs have become even more critical for companies looking to improve their bottom line. Thermal Intelligence knows its 3-in-1 BASECAMP can help companies do just that. The Smart 3-in-1 Heater, Generator and LED Light Tower can deliver not only significant fuel and operational savings, but massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“When deciding what equipment to utilize on a worksite most companies mistakenly chase the lowest possible rental rates while accepting massive operational inefficiencies. The equipment rental is as low as 7% of the total rental cost, while fuel accounts for the remaining 93% of the monthly cost,” says Tiedemann. “A fleet of 50 heaters each winter month would deliver $1 million in savings and a seasonal reduction of over 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Early adopting customers have secured significant value. “BASECAMP provides a fantastic solution at a low cost,” says Steve Tremblay, a Site Supervisor for ARC Resources who has used it on his service rig for the past couple of winters. “One of the biggest benefits is how little fuel the BASECAMP uses, consuming a fraction of what our previous heaters burned while keeping both the wellhead and rig pump warm even in the coldest temperatures. The built-in light tower provides fantastic lease lighting, and the guys like to use the available power generation on the unit to plug in trucks and equipment,” he says.

In developing the unit, Tiedemann and his partner drew on their years of experience working with temporary heat on plant sites and winter construction projects, looking at how they could solve the numerous challenges with existing equipment, including high fuel consumption, issues of reliability, and equipment monitoring in sub-zero temperatures.

The company’s patented ultra-efficient heat generation design effectively captures all waste heat produced, pairing a reciprocating engine with an electrical generation system. Combining state-of-the-art technology other industries have been using for years — like high-efficiency engines, low-maintenance heat generation, and wireless communication — brought their goal to life.

The BASECAMP was purpose-built for oilsands and Montney operations and designed to solve the known challenges of traditional equipment failing to meet the needs of that demanding environment and climate.

For more information contact Thermal Intelligence:

https://thermalintelligence.com/

info@thermalintell.com

1 (855) 554-4344