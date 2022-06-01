Alberta Natural Gas Activity To Strengthen, Output Remains Steady To 2031: AER

The number of new Alberta natural gas wells placed on production in 2021 increased by 34 per cent year-over-year to 789 as strong prices and increased demand resulted in a solid growth in capital spending on natural gas and liquids-rich targets, says the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more