AER Expects Liquids Production, Demand Growth To 2031: Pentanes-Plus Leads The Way

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says demand for diluents means pentanes-plus production is projected to grow over a forecast period to 2031, reaching a high of 483,000 bbls/d by 2031 as producers continue targeting the liquids-rich Montney, Upper Mannville and Duvernay formations.
