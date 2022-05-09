Production Growth, Potential Acquisitions On Agenda For Advantage Energy

With high prices driving record free cash flow, Advantage Energy Ltd. will focus on growing liquids production while paying down debt and buying back shares for the remainder of 2022, company president and chief executive officer Mike Belenkie told shareholders at Advantage’s annual meeting on Thursday.
