IPC Continues To Look For M&A Deals In Canada, Internationally

International Petroleum Corporation says it is still looking for M&A opportunities in Canada and internationally, although it may be more difficult to conclude a deal these days because of seller expectation versus buyer expectation on price.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more