Don Gray Acquires Additional Shares Of Petrus

Don Gray, the chairman of the board of directors of Petrus Resources Ltd., announced that on April 29, 2022 he acquired ownership of, or control and direction over, 4.1 million common shares of Petrus, pursuant to the company’s recently completed rights offering at a purchase price of $1.35 per common share for total consideration of $5.54 million.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.