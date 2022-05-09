Don Gray Acquires Additional Shares Of Petrus

Don Gray, the chairman of the board of directors of Petrus Resources Ltd., announced that on April 29, 2022 he acquired ownership of, or control and direction over, 4.1 million common shares of Petrus, pursuant to the company’s recently completed rights offering at a purchase price of $1.35 per common share for total consideration of $5.54 million.

