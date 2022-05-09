AKITA Reports Higher Operating Days In Q1, But Moderate Day Rate Increases Limit Gains

AKITA Drilling Ltd. reported improved year-over-year results in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021, however moderate day rate increases did not keep pace with increasing costs and therefore results did not improve as significantly as activity levels did.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more