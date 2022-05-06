Surge Energy Intends To Resume Base Cash Dividend

With crude oil prices now in excess of US$100 WTI, which is significantly above Surge Energy Inc.’s US$85 guidance price for crude oil in 2022, the company intends to resume its base cash dividend distribution, payable on a monthly basis.

