Pembina Defers Prince Rupert Propane Export Terminal Expansion

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is deferring a planned expansion of its Prince Rupert propane export terminal as current access to strong North American markets meet the needs of its customers, company executives said at the company’s first quarter conference call on Friday.

