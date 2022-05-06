Higher Marketing Margins, Improved Peace Pipeline Performance Result In Record Quarter For Pembina Pipelines

Pembina Pipeline Corporation reported record adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 20 per cent increase over the same period the prior year.

