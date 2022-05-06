Enbridge, Humble Midstream To Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen And Ammonia Production And Export Facilities

Enbridge Inc. and Humble Midstream, LLC announced the joint development and marketing of a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility which will be located at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC), near Corpus Christi, Texas.

