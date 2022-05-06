Crew Achieves Production Increases For Q1 2022; Company Develops Montney Assets

Crew Energy Inc. achieved average daily production of 33,399 boe/d during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 27 per cent from Q1 2021, thanks largely to progress achieved so far on the company’s two-year development plan.

