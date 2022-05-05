U.S. DOE Announces Long-Term Buyback Plan For Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced it is initiating a long-term replenishment plan for America’s strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) to ensure that the nation’s SPR will continue to “deliver on its mission as an available resource to alleviate domestic and global crude oil supply disruptions.”

