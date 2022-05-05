Tourmaline Production Surges in Q1 2022

Production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) all reached double-digit percentage gains for Tourmaline Oil Corp. year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more