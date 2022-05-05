Strong Q1 Results For Enerflex Despite Inflationary Pressures; Bookings Situation Improving

Enerflex Ltd. achieved strong financial results during this year’s first quarter despite increased inflationary and competitive pressures, says executive management.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more