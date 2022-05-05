PHX Lifts Spending Outlook

PHX Energy Services Corp.’s 2022 capital expenditures budget is now expected to be $85 million, with the $37.3 million increase expected to be allocated toward purchasing up to 100 Atlas motors, 30 Velocity kits and additional PowerDrive Orbit RSS for delivery late in 2022 and into 2023.

