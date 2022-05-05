PHX Energy ‘Evaluating Courses Of Action’ For Russian Subsidiary

PHX Energy Services Corp. says it is currently evaluating courses of action for Phoenix TSR LLC, which includes extending the current suspension of any investments in Russia and continuing to examine opportunities to sell, transfer or wind down the division, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022.

