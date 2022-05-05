Perpetual Increases Production For Q1 2022; Company Turns Net Loss Into Earnings

Perpetual Energy Inc. saw production levels increase for Q1 2022 thanks to nine (4.5-net) East Edson liquids-rich Wilrich gas wells brought on production during last year, which were partially offset by the Q3 2021 sale of Clearwater assets to Rubellite Energy Inc.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.