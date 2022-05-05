Pembina ‘Reactivates’ Phase VIII Expansion

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s Peace Pipeline Phase VIII expansion has been reactivated and the Phase VII expansion is undergoing final commissioning and is expected to enter commercial service on June 1, 2022 ahead of schedule and under budget, the company said this afternoon in Q1 results.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more