Enbridge Shareholders Reject Net-Zero Commitment Proposal; Firm Already Strong On ESG

A majority of shareholders have rejected a proposal calling on Enbridge Inc. to strengthen net-zero commitments by year-end 2022 to be consistent with a science-based, net-zero target. The board recommended that shareholders vote against the request at Wednesday’s annual general meeting, saying the company already bases its targets on science.

