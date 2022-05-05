Enbridge Shareholders Reject Net-Zero Commitment Proposal; Firm Already Strong On ESG

A majority of shareholders have rejected a proposal calling on Enbridge Inc. to strengthen net-zero commitments by year-end 2022 to be consistent with a science-based, net-zero target. The board recommended that shareholders vote against the request at Wednesday’s annual general meeting, saying the company already bases its targets on science.
