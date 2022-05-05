CNRL Closed On A ‘Number Of Strategic Acquisitions’ In Q1

Canadian Natural Resources Limited completed a “number of strategic acquisitions” in its core areas which will add long term value to shareholders, says the company’s top executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more