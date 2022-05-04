Gibson Puts Strong Focus On ESG, Energy Transition Opportunities

Gibson Energy Inc. continues adapting its liquids storage, optimization, processing, and gathering operations to keep pace with the energy transition while integrating ESG priorities throughout its operations, company president and chief executive officer Steve Spaulding told analysts at Gibson’s first quarter results conference call Tuesday.

