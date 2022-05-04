Calfrac ‘Optimistic’ About Prospect of Russian Asset Sale

The interim chief executive officer of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says the company wants to part ways with its Russian assets this year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more