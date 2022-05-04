ARC Resources To Supply Natural Gas For Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III LNG Project

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s subsidiary, Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC, has entered into a long-term integrated production marketing (IPM) gas supply agreement with ARC Resources U.S. Corp., a subsidiary of ARC Resources Ltd.

