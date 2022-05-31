MEG Energy Begins Share Buyback Program

As part of a 15 million share block trade on the TSX at a price of $21.85 per share, MEG Energy Corp. has repurchased 3.4 million shares for cancellation using the block purchase exception under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) and other institutional shareholders have purchased the remaining shares of the block.

