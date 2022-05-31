Ensign Converts Convertible Debentures Into Equity

Ensign Energy Services Inc. announced that pursuant to conversion notices received from all holders of its $37 million principal amount of outstanding convertible debentures, Ensign has issued an aggregate of 21.14 million common shares to the holders, at a conversion price of $1.75.

