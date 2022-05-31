Bonterra Brings 24 Wells On Production; Credit Facility Redetermination

Bonterra Energy Corp. brought on production 24 gross (19.6 net) wells through the first five months of 2022, to be followed by post-spring breakup drilling and completion operations which are scheduled to commence in late June 2022.

