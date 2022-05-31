AER Expects Momentum Will Continue For Crude, Bitumen Producers

Based on the oil price forecast, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says total crude oil production in the province is expected to increase to 519,800 bbls/d by 2025 from 437,700 bbls/d in 2021 as the number of new wells placed on production “remains relatively high” over the medium term.
