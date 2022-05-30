Tickets Available: YWE Awards Celebration & Art Show: Diversity Storytelling Through Art

The next class of Young Women in Energy (YWE) award winners will be recognized at a special ceremony showcasing unique artwork inspired by their personal stories.

The 2021 YWE Awards Celebration & Art Show: Diversity Storytelling through Art will honour 10 young professionals at The Ampersand (112 4 Avenue SW), Lobby, on June 2.

YWE has handed out awards to young women across Alberta highlighting the different roles possible in the energy sector and the women leading the change since 2014.

Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director, Young Women in Energy, said her team played off the idea of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), which is also known as STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), to create the unique award experience.

Award winners were paired with artists of all mediums to share their interpretation of the stories they share about their career, the energy industry, their personal journeys and more.

“It’s something unique that I haven’t seen a lot,” said Smith- Parent. “It is nice to blend art with the energy sector.”

Each award winner will stand by their artwork while accepting the physical award on the night. The event will also feature networking, a live artist working on a commissioned piece, drinks and appetizers.

Smith-Parent said this additional recognition and raised profile is crucial at this pivotal moment in these women’s careers.

“I think it is important to profile the women who are behind the exciting developments in the energy space,” she said. “There are a lot of women in a lot of different roles that are working in their scope to change the face of energy, and that’s why we’re super passionate about it.”

Get your tickets here: 2021 YWE Awards Celebration & Art Show: Diversity Storytelling through Art Tickets. Tickets are $25 and include one drink and appetizers. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’re finding a lot of companies what to buy tickets for their employees because it is something different and a way to get out and network beyond your own organization,” said Smith-Parent. “We’re very passionate about connecting women and men and promoting diversity on a grander stage.

The 2021 YWE Award winners:

Andrea Hepp, Deal Lead - Acquisitions, Divestments & New Business Development, Shell Canada Limited

Bita Malekian , Engineer-in-Training, TC Energy & Founder of Water Movement

Christina Iversen , Chief of Staff, Alberta Energy Regulator

Ivy Cheung , Contract Performance Manager, Real Estate, Shell Canada Limited

Janice Tran , CEO, Kanin Energy

Joeti Lall, Senior Program Development Advisor, Enbridge Inc.

Kristine O’Rielly , Senior Consultant, Delphi Group

Lauretta Pearse , Civil & Environmental Engineer - Strategic Advisory Services, Associated Engineering

Leora Hornstein , Well-Being Specialist, Cenovus Energy

Vilasini P. Pillay, Director, Marketing and Social Impact, SkyFire Energy Inc.

Young Women in Energy (YWE) is an Alberta-based non-profit that aims to increase female voice, presence, development and leadership within the energy industry.