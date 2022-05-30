Second Thoughts: War In Ukraine Raises Questions About Pace And Scale Of Energy Transition

The European Union has delivered — with policies of transitioning onto renewables — energy security entirely into the hands of Russia, says Ron Wallace, fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI).

