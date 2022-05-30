Get Smartpipe: Enbridge Invests In Technology Supporting System Improvements, Hydrogen

Enbridge Inc. is investing nearly US$6.6 million into Smartpipe Technologies, which is developing high-strength liner that can be pulled through existing pipelines, increasing integrity and making pipe compatible for hydrogen and carbon dioxide transport.

