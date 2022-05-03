U.S. Private Operators Benefit During Q1 On Assets Acquired In Downturn

Q1 upstream deal activity was dominated by private U.S. companies selling assets acquired during the Covid downturn.

Half of the top 10 global upstream acquisitions by value involved a private company selling U.S. assets to a public company, according to Evaluate Energy’s latest M&A report available to download free here.

“When the Covid-led price downturn occurred in 2020, privately owned companies were active buyers across the U.S. in the open market from publicly listed counterparts,” said Eoin Coyne, Senior M&A Analyst at Evaluate Energy and report co-author.

“Q1 saw five +$500 million deals involving U.S. private companies benefitting from that activity by re-selling assets acquired at relatively cheap rates.”

These deals are highlighted in the table below.

Top 10 Upstream Deals Worldwide in Q1 2022 (by deal value)

The report also includes: