Tero Consulting’s AZZIER iOS Mobile App Wins Plant Engineering Magazine’s Product Of The Year Award

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia - April 25, 2022: Tero Consulting, a leader in computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) for more than four decades, announced today that their AZZIER iOS Mobile App has won Engineering Magazine’s prestigious Product of the Year Silver Award for new products in manufacturing industries.

The annual reader choice program provides Plant Engineering’s audience with information about top new products in their fields and represents the 34th year the awards program has been in place, based on voting results from the publication’s print and digital subscribers. Tero Consulting will soon be honored by CFE Media and delivered the coveted Product of the Year Award trophy highlighting the achievement.

“Acknowledgement as a technology leader in Asset Management by the readership of this important publication is a testament to our vision and the importance and need for Azzier iOS Mobile app in the marketplace, commented Mark Sherling, President and CEO of Tero Consulting. “This honor demonstrates our continued technology innovation and overall business success in anticipating and meeting the needs of our customers.”

“Exhibiting leadership, demonstrating breakthrough technology and pioneering development played a major role in Azzier iOS Mobile app winning this award,” said Louden Butters, Director of Sales & Marketing, Tero Consulting. He added, “It is well documented that mobile devices can save manufacturers a daily average of forty-two minutes per employee. Furthermore, mobility is the top technological priority of manufacturing executives.”

Tero Consulting, Ltd. has been successfully developing and implementing the most advanced CMMS solution since 1979. The company’s industry leading offering, Azzier, is a powerful web-based CMMS available as a fully hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) solution accessible on any device. The company’s laser focus on development, professional services, and client satisfaction has helped maintain long standing relationships with their install base that has delivered bottom-line benefits from the shop floor to the C-suite. For more information, visit www.azzier.com