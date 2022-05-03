Record Production In Q1 For MEG

MEG Energy Corp. achieved record bitumen production of 101,128 bbls/d during the first three months of 2022, which is up 11 per cent from the same timeframe last year, with increased steam utilization and ongoing optimization and recompletion work contributing to strong field-wide production performance.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more