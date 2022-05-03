PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala Committee Thank You

STARS would like to recognize the incredible contributions of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) and the 2022 PSAC STARS & Spurs Live Industry Auction & Gala committee.

This year was the 28th edition of the Gala and STARS is extremely proud and honored by our partnership with PSAC and the longstanding support of PSAC members and the energy sector as a whole.

The commitment of PSAC to STARS has never wavered during times of growth and innovation or through years that are more challenging, and this year was no exception

STARS would like to extend sincere appreciation to the PSAC Board of Directors, Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, and Steve Glanville, PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala Chair and President & COO, STEP Energy Services Ltd. Their leadership supported the incredible success of this year’s event.

To the other members of the 2022 PSAC STARS & Spurs Live Industry Auction & Gala committee, Dirk Le-Poole, Darrell Peterson, Mackenzi Mitchell, Grant Pilgrim, Mark O’Byrne, Peter Christopher, Chris McCullough, Ashley Connolly, Melanie Nahayowski, Carl Levitt, Donna Garbutt, Lloyd George, Tom Pierce, Doug McNeill, Doug Journeay, and Vanessa Fay, thank you for all of the time and effort you put into making this year’s events simply outstanding. “Thanks to all of you, countless families over the past 28 years have been able to spend more time with their loved ones. You make it possible for us to care for critically ill and injured people on their very worst day and on behalf of them, please accept our sincere gratitude”, Andrea Robertson, President & CEO, STARS.

All funds raised through the generous support of STARS’ allies in the petroleum services & energy sector, help ensure STARS can be there for the next patient in need.