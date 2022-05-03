Precision Sees Higher U.S. Day Rates, Rig Demand, With Increases More Permian Focused

In terms of Precision Drilling Corporation’s U.S. basin mix for 2022 rig additions, those would probably be more focused towards oil targets and the Permian, says Kevin Neveu, president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more