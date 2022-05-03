MEG Positive On Pathways Future

Last month, the federal government announced an investment tax credit for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Canada. According to MEG Energy Corp.’s Q1 financial and operational results, this announcement is a positive step in the Oilsands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance’s efforts to work collaboratively with governments to help Canada achieve its climate goals, with support from the Alberta government.

