Major Spending Increases Expected From North American Producers: New Daily Oil Bulletin Infographic

Following a year that saw significant increases in cash flow generated across the North American upstream industry, many Canadian and U.S. producers have set larger capital spending budgets for 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more