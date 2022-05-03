CSUR Technical Webinar — Western Canada: At the Heart of CCUS, May 10

The Western Canada: At the Heart of CCUS presentation and panel discussion will provide an up-to-date perspective on Western Canada's CCUS landscape from a regulatory, economic, and technical perspective. McDaniel and Associates are excited to bring together representatives from several companies in the process of advancing Alberta's CO2 storage hubs. The presentation and discussion will provide insight into understanding where CCUS is today to inform how CCS will continue to develop on a larger scale.

Western Canada is a global leader in carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) and continues to advance the technology roadmap that will ultimately reduce emissions and lower barriers to entry for novel CCUS applications. In addition, the technical expertise, geological suitability, and legal, regulatory and policy frameworks established in Canada's hydrocarbon producing provinces have enabled the safe and successful operation of numerous CCUS projects that lay the foundation for future development.

The Alberta government is managing the growth of the CCUS industry by issuing carbon sequestration rights through a competitive process that enables the safe development of carbon storage hubs. These carbon sequestration hubs will be overseen by companies trusted to provide safe and effective sequestration services from various emission sources to several industrial clients. The Request for Full Project Proposals (RFPP) is currently underway, with six successful proponents having already been announced on March 31, 2022 to move to the next stage for further evaluation. These proponents are invited to work with the province to further evaluate the identified area of interest through an evaluation permit supported by a Monitoring, Measurement, and Verification Plan.

McDaniel and Associates have provided CCUS regulatory and subsurface advisory services to over two-dozen clients across Western Canada to help delineate optimal storage solutions and resolve technical and economic modelling ahead of regulatory approvals. McDaniel's experience across regulatory, financial, and subsurface advisory provides a holistic perspective of the CCUS landscape across Alberta.

Presented and Moderated by Francis Morin and Chase Gilbert, McDaniel & Associates

Confirmed Panelists

1. Adam Chalkley, Director of Lower Carbon Development – Enbridge

2. Stephen Mason, CEO – Reconciliation Energy Transition

3. Matthew Brister, President – Bison Low Carbon Ventures

4. Fabrizio Chiacchia, Vice President of New Ventures, Pembina Pipeline Corporation

5. Lisa Tebbutt, Director of Business Development, Carbon Business Unit @ Wolf Midstream

For full agenda, visit CSUR Website.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 (from 10:00 to 11:15am MDT)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website